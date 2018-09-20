Top apprentice Lewis picks up college award

Penwortham apprentice Lewis Parkinson has been selected for a prestigious award by his college.

The 23-year-old was among those named star students at the FE Star Awards were held at Blackburn College to celebrate another year of student success,

More than 100 students from a variety of programmes including business, digital, music, health and social care; law, construction and motor vehicle studies were acknowledged at the ceremony.

Lewis, who is studying a Level 3 apprenticeship in design with Blackburn College and Heritage Envelopes in Blackburn, was recognised for his exceptional willingness to learn and his high level of professionalism.

He said: “I am so thrilled to have been nominated for an award.

“After finishing college elsewhere, I didn’t know what to do next and ended up spending a couple of years working in Morrisons.

“I felt at 22 that I had left it too late to go back into education but Blackburn College suggested that I start an apprenticeship.”

“I initially thought that apprenticeships were only for 16-18 year olds but found this isn’t true at all – I started a Level 2 apprenticeship in creative arts with Heritage Envelopes and have since progressed onto a Level 3 apprenticeship in design.

“It has been such an eye opener and I love it.

“My tutor from college visits me at Heritage Envelopes every two weeks and sets me tasks and coursework to complete.

“All of the work we study is relevant to my job and I find that it is a great way to study – I can put everything I learn into practice while still having the support from my tutor.”

“I am grateful to have started the apprenticeship – it has given me real direction and I am looking forward to continuing to learn and gain practical experience.

“I would certainly recommend an apprenticeship to others, it is a fantastic way of gaining real work experience while still having the guidance and support from an experience tutor.”