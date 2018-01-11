Time running out for Lancashire primary school places

Have your say

Parents of pupils due to start primary school in September have until Monday to get their applications in.

Applicants are being urged to submit their forms online via the county council's website

Staff at Lancashire County Council said parents need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

More information at www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or call 0300 123 6707.