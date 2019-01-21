This is what you can expect to earn in the Preston area for the most popular jobs

Here are the most common job types in Preston with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

1. Business analyst The average annual salary for a business analyst in Preston is 27,095 pounds - compared to a national average of 51,990 pounds (Source: adzuna) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Receptionist The average annual salary for a receptionist in Preston is 18,781 pounds - compared to a national average of 22,364 pounds (Source: adzuna) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Support worker The average annual salary for a support worker in Preston is 24,999 pounds - compared to a national average of 21,352 pounds (Source: adzuna) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Customer service advisor The average annual salary for a customer service advisor in Preston is 17,056 pounds - compared to a national average of 19,534 pounds (Source: adzuna) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more