These are the top 10 schools in Lancashire according to new government progress measure figures
According to the government's new measure, here are the top 10 schools for improving pupil progress from their starting point aged 11.
1. Preston Muslim Girls High School, Preston
Progress measure: 1.29
2. Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, Lancastere
Progress measure: 0.84
3. St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School, Clitheroe
Progress measure: 0.77
4. Archbishop Temple School, A Church of England Specialist College, Preston
Progress measure: 0.74
