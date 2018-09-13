Textile studies are work of art

Mental health issues were top of the agenda when Nikola Carson put her final university project together.

The 22-year-old recently graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a degree in textiles and used her final year project to address the benefits of neuroplasticity on mental health.

She wanted her work to focus specifically on the struggles relating to men’s mental health

Neuroplasticity is an ability the brain has to form and recognise synaptic connections in response to learning, experiences or following injury.

The former Blackpool Sixth Form student created a series of multicoloured embroidered fabrics depicting how ‘rewiring the brain’, the title of her project, works.

Although her work represents a personal experience of anxiety, it also allowed Nikola to explore other areas of the knowledge she gained from studying Health and Social Care at college.

She said: “I am passionate about using my artistic skills to raise awareness of mental health and improve the outlook people have on it as an illness, which is why my project gives an insight into neuroplasticity and how it works.

“Mental health often takes a back seat, especially with men, and I wanted to use my knowledge and personal experiences to help people dealing with related conditions.”

Nikola’s inspiration for the project began in her second year of University, when she studied mental health. She said: “I was able to use the research I had already done to continue raising awareness about something I am passionate about.

Nikola aims to continue working to combat the stigma she feels is attached to mental health.