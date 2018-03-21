Techno pupils reach for stars

Techno whizzkids from across Chorley and South Ribble converged on Leyland Civic Centre for the annual Out of this World competition.

Organised by the Rotary Club of South Ribble and sponsored by BAE Systems, the technology tournament saw more than 120 contestants from schools and colleges go head-to-head and launch their very own ‘satellite’.

Pupils from schools and colleges across the area at the technology tournament

The task involved building and testing, from scratch, a satellite that could fly into the air, reach a certain height and then safely descend with the aid of a parachute.

Winners on the day were Walton-le-Dale High School in the foundation category and Hutton Grammar School in both the intermediate and advanced sections. President of the Rotary Club of South Ribble, Ed Carson, said: “This is the 14th year that we’ve run this exciting event and the kids absolutely love coming.

“It’s a day of fun, science, technology, and teamwork – not to mention a lot of learning and personal development.

“We’re so grateful to BAE Systems for their support, and indebted to South Ribble Council for hosting the event.”

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'The Mayor and Mayoress with Penwortham Girls

The contestants were in good company on the day with one of the Rotary members being Peter Whiteside – the architect behind Leyland’s Civic Centre, where the event was held.

Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington, also showed off his skills – launching a successful satellite first time.

He said: “The council is extremely proud to support events like these which inspire our youngsters and help to develop and harness their skills.

“It was fantastic to see just how hard they were all working on the designs and to see their faces light up when they launched their satellites.

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'Phoebe from Lostock Hall Academy

“Everyone who attended on the day were an absolute credit to their schools and I would like to congratulate them all for all their hard work.

“It was a joy to be a part of the event.”

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'Declan from Walton le Dale High

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'All Hallows

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'Southlands High

Photo Neil Cross'Students making rockets at Rotary Club of South Ribble Technology tournament'Marta from Our Lady