Teachers dance way to success

Two high school teachers were in a spin after winning a Strictly Come Dancing-style competition for a hospice.

Holy Cross head of technology Rachel Moore and PE teacher Stuart Stokes put on their sequins and strutted their stuff to win the Glitterball Trophy at the event organised for Bury Hospice.

It was Rachel’s idea and she is very competitive – especially after winning the Chorley high school’s own charity version of the popular television competition last year.

She said: “I am from Bury and Bury Hospice is my local hospice.

“We are competitive, we wanted to win – and we were so happy to.

“I have loved it and we are even taking an exam in our specialist dance, the Argentine Tango.”

Stuart competed for Team GB at the London Olympics in the steeplechase but said he was more worried about the strictly finale at the Longfield Suite in Bury.

He added: “I was really nervous. It was nerve-racking, definitely worse than competing in the Olympics as it’s outside my comfort zone.

“You know one mistake can mess up everything.”

Rachel and Stuart performed a group dance, with a foxtrot, a quick step and their speciality the Argentine Tango and impressed judges who included Coronation Street’s Sally Carman (Abi Franklin).

Around £45,000 has been raised by all contestants for Bury Hospice.