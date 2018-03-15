Swedish impressed by art exhibition

An exhibition curated by a Lancaster university academic is wowing art lovers in Sweden.

Supported by Arts Council England and the University of Cumbria, the ambitious contemporary art project Cumbrian Alchemy is on show at the world famous Konstmuseum in Malmö.

Cumbrian Alchemy was on show in Hasselt, Belgium and is now in Sweden

New York artist Bryan McGovern Wilson and the Lancaster-based university’s Professor of Fine Art, Robert Williams, worked together on a project that explored the relationships between the nuclear, mining and renewables industries of the North-West’s Energy Coast, with the landscape, archaeology and folklore of north Lancashire and Cumbria.

Prof Williams said: “It has been wonderful to collaborate with Bryan Wilson on this project, and fantastic that it has been included in this important exhibition curated by Ele Carpenter.

“This has contributed enormously to the discussion of how nuclear matters interface with culture, and how this is part of the nuclear anthropocene, the geologic era that provides evidence of the human impact on the planet.”

The exhibition has already been on display locally, starting out at Rheged and went to Verdun in France, and following this the project was included in the exhibition Perpetual Uncertainty, part of the Nuclear Cultures project curated by Honorary Research Fellow Dr Ele Carpenter of Goldsmiths and The Arts Catalyst.