Sudden death of ‘great’ headteacher

Tributes have been paid to a popular headteacher found dead at his home.

Mick Charnock,who has held the reins at Greenlands Community Primary in Preston for the past 12 years, died suddenly at his home in Blackpool.

A keen runner and walking enthusiast, he is believed to have felt unwell on Tuesday and a neighbour raised the alarm on Thursday.

Jackie Brimelow, deputy headteacher at Greenlands, said his death had been “a huge shock to all of us at Greenlands. We’re very sad to hear this terrible news after he passed away suddenly at his home.”

She added:“Mick was a great man and a fantastic headteacher. Teaching was his life and you couldn’t have anyone more passionate or committed to their job.

“Mick was devoted to achieving good outcomes for Greenlands and all the children here. He was passionate about the pupils’ welfare and ensuring they had a good future. He always supported campaigns to improve learning and attended the We are Reading launch event only last week.

“He was well respected by the pupils he taught, the staff here and the local community.

“We will all miss Mick and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

Before Greenlands, Mick had been deputy head at Chaucer Primary in Fleetwood and Ingol in Preston.

Former Sherwood head and national primary spokesman for the NAHT David Fann had known Mick since the 1980s and said: “He was absolutely dedicated to teaching and Greenlands was a very happy school where children felt safe.He put in tremendously long hours and the staff and children loved him. He was very well liked. His legacy is the school.”

The cause of Mr Charnock’s death has not been announced.