Students enjoy practical work experience

Green-fingered students have been helping a Lake District hotel resort with the final stages of new landscaping work following its extension and refurbishment.

The team from Preston’s Myerscough College have been in charge of managing content for the seasonal planting of tubs and baskets in the grounds of Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa at Windermere.

They delivered planters they put together at the college as part of their courses packed with a variety of plants to ensure that the hotel grounds will be awash with colour next spring.

Lecturer in horticulture at Bilsborrow college Kate Lynch said: “The students helped to plant up the troughs and hanging baskets as part of a horticulture courses module, in which they have to learn about seasonal plants appropriate for outdoor planters, and winter is the theme for this one. We have been invited back to plant up the summer baskets and troughs.

“The winter containers were supplied by our Plant World garden centre and are part of a new contract which includes The Wild Boar Inn near Windermere and Waterhead Hotel, Ambleside.”