Student duo are cool operators...

Two students who started working on a science project while at school have now combined to create a system that could revolutionise cooling systems.

Hussain Alkachkach and Yoovraj Chekori’s overclocking idea was born while they were at Priory Academy in Penwortham and won them a national innovation award.

Former Priory Academy Yoovraj Chekori and Hussain Alkachkach have contineud their experiments at Cardinal Newman College as part of Hussain's Extended Programme Qualification

A private firm, F2 Chemicals approached the duo to attempt a trial of their system using a chemical inside the computer as a coolant and it worked.

After moving to Cardinal Newman College for his A-level studies, Hussain decided to take the experiment to the next level as part of his extended studies project.

By overclocking the computer, which is forcing it to work harder and faster than it normally would, reaching speeds of above five gigahertz instead of four, a computer’s normal maximum capacity, Hussain and Yoovraj pushed the computer to run at 5.2 gigahertz, where it normally expect to see the computer massively overheat with temperatures of up to 120 degrees.

But with their cooling system in place, the temperature remained between 68 and 81 degrees throughout the experiment.

In industry, overclockers usually only run their tests for two to three minutes.

But Hussain,18, and Raj, 17, got their experiment to work for almost five minutes – which is a major achievement by the pair.

Raj said: “We’re certainly not experts but it was nice to achieve our goal.”

Hussain added: “It’s been a great journey, building this together.

“It has taken so much of our time and effort, but I think we have achieved a lot.

“The computer has been both our enemy and our best friend at times, and we have really had our ups and downs during the process, but it has been worth it.

“I think this must have been one of our greatest achievements.”

Hussain is studying A-levels in sociology, English literature and business studies and Raj is studying a BTEC extended diploma in business.