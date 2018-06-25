Student designs hit the catwalk

The University of Central Lancashire brought student collections fresh from London’s Graduate Fashion Week catwalk to Preston for its annual Fashion Show.

A total of 18 students showed off their work on the Venue 53 stage in front of fashion industry experts, business leaders, local dignitaries and devoted fashion followers.

UCLan fashion Eleanor Bradley

Among them was Rose Connor, whose collection featured in the Graduate Fashion Week Talent of Tomorrow 2018 campaign and The Guardian’s feature on sustainable fashion student collections’ post London show and Shelly (Qianhui) Lin, whose work was included in a photoshoot for Disorder Magazine.

Graduate Fashion Week is one of the biggest events in the industry’s calendar and showcases the very best of student work from around the globe.

In total, UCLan students were nominated for 11 awards.

UCLan fashion Alexandra McMaster

UCLan fashion Laura Higson

UCLan fashion Shannon Stafford

UCLan fashion Rose Connor