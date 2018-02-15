Story of Timmy is school legacy

The memory of a popular schoolboy has been immortalised at his school.

Thanks to Timmy Pettitt’s family, pupils at The Coppice School in Bamber Bridge have a constant reminder of the late student.

Photo Neil Cross The new bookcase in memory of Timmy Pettitt, a former pupil at The Coppice School

Timmy , from Leyland, inset, died at the age of 20 last year after a life-long battle against cerebral palsy, multiple disabilities, learning difficulties and health problems.

He had attended the Ash Tree Grove special school for most of his life and despite his ailments, he was renowned for his love of books.

His parents Alison and Barbara and sister Chelsea, who also has cerebral palsy, marked his 21st birthday by unveiling a bookcase at the school.

The shelves were full of Timmy’s favourite books and is seen as a legacy of his love of stories and books which will be enjoyed for many years to come.

Many staff have fond memories of reading with him and say he was never shy about asking people to read.

Alongside a plaque, above the bookshelf, there is a photo of Timmy being read to by one of his favourite authors, Julia Donaldson.

Sarah Seddon, headteacher at The Coppice School, said: “Timmy was a charming young man who was at our school for 16 years.

“We are very grateful for this generous gift, which will enrich the lives of our pupils for many years to come.”

Timmy was originally pronounced dead at birth but astounded medics and survived against the odds.

He went into foster care and was adopted by Alison when he was two and a half years old .

When Timmy was five, Alison also adopted Chelsea, now 16.

Chelsea also has cerebral palsy. The siblings were very close.

When he was 10, Barbara joined the family.