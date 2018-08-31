Stores prepare for student lock-in

Preston will be buzzing with activity as the city’s St George’s Centre throws open it’s stores for the annual student lock-in.

Between 6pm and 9pm on Septembers 25, students from across the county can make a bee line to Preston and take advantage of a variety of fun-filled, jam-packed activities including a glamorous glitter mirror photo booth, the ‘Loaded Lockers’ game with the chance to win amazing prizes and festival-like hair glitter and make-up – not to mention exclusive freebies from a variety of local businesses and top national brands .

Performances from a range of special guests will be held throughout the event and a money-can’t-buy chance to meet and greet surprise celebrities.

Students can register by visiting the centres Facebook page.