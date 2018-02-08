State-of-the-art student accommodation block open its doors to key workers and apprentices

One of Preston’s flagship student hubs has opened its doors to more than just undergraduates, with key workers and apprentices given the go-ahead to live there.

The move sees apartments at the Tramshed – which was until now a student-only block of flats opened in September last year – open to apprentices and employees working in education, health and the police.

Coun John Swindells voted for the relaxation in residential rules but raised concerns over parking issues that professionals living there may subsequently face.

The amendment to the complex’s residential rules was approved at Thursday’s (February 8) city planning committee meeting.

And while the change was approved, reservations were made by committee members on the appropriateness of the build now it is not exclusively for students and has a distinct lack of parking facilities.

Coun Stuart Greenhalgh said: “If this is a brand new application, would we have concerns about vehicles? I think we would.

“There is a potential of key workers using cars and there’s no parking facilities for them.”

Coun Greenhalgh added: “It’s almost – and I’m not suggesting it is – getting the application in, in reverse; getting one in and then tweaking it.”

Coun John Swindells said: “They are struggling to fill it [with students] so are now looking to fill it will professionals who wont be able to park and wont be able to travel.

“It’s a real worry that we’re seeing applications coming this way and I worry that we will see more.”