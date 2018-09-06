More than half of parents (56 per cent) say they experience “traffic chaos” outside schools at drop-off and pick-up times, a new survey suggests.

This is despite many head teachers asking them to avoid using a car on the school run.

Start charging at the drop off' - More than half of parents experience traffic chaos outside schools

Many schools in Lancashire experience similar problems.

Two-fifths (42 per cent) of parents say their school actively encourages their pupils to walk, while almost a quarter (24 per cent) say there is a school bus service provided.

One in five (20 per cent) say their school wants their students to cycle.

The poll of 3,378 parents was commissioned to mark the return to school following the summer holidays. Officials figures show less than half of children walk to school.

"Too many parking on yellow lines as well. Irresponsible."

Sue Cumming

"Try walking them to school instead."

Andy Whiteside

"If you have to drive your kids to school, why try and get as close to the door as possible. Park further away and walk your kids to school."

Tanya Louise Smith

"So much for catchment areas."

Johannes Christian von Voges

"My drive is regularly blocked by inconsiderate people dropping their children off at school."

Margaret McLoughlin

"It is always a nightmare outside Highfield primary school in Chorley."

Gill Foy

"We need to make more people walk to school. There are too many people parking inconsiderately these days."

Pete Taylor

"How can you walk if you have to go straight to work?"

Tracey Sutcliffe-Young

"Often at some schools there is a large car park a mere 20 seconds walk away, but no, some people want to park right outside the door. Inconsiderate."

Michael James

"Here’s the answer, start charging them to pull up like in airports and use the cash to help fund the schools."

Andy Kirkham

"It is a constant nightmare outside Whitefield Primary in Penwortham. There is always double parking and double decker buses going up and down there to the high school. Plus you constantly run the risk of nearly being run over when cars are coming onto the pavement."

Carina Healy

"When I went to primary school, everyone walked. Problem solved."

Geoff Hunt

"Recent studies have shown that 80 per cent of children spend less than one hour per week outside. Walk to school, get some air and exercise."

Fatima Hussain

"Most schools were built before the days when so many people had cars so therefore parking problems like this will exist until a solution is found."

James Rexstraw

"Walking is the solution to the problem. For younger children that might not work but the older ones should."

Robert Shaw