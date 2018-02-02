Staff member at Abbey Village Primary School suspended

Have your say

Mystery surrounds reports about a member of staff who has been suspended from a school in Abbey Village.

The suspension was reported to have happened ‘very suddenly, without warning and with immediate effect’.

Chairman of governors at Abbey Village Primary School Eirian Molloy confirmed that a member of staff had been suspended but was not able to provide further comment.

In a statement Mrs Molloy said: “I can confirm that a member of staff has been suspended.

“We will not be commenting further at this time.”

It is believed that parents of pupils at the school were informed of the suspension by letter, and told only that it was not in relation to any safeguarding issues.