Sporty Steven lands top job at Myerscough

Myerscough College has named a new second in command.

Steven Downham-Clarke has been appointed as the new vice principal and deputy chief executive, taking up the post in April.

He will take over from Alison Robinson, who will be the Bilsborrow college’s chief executive and principal when Ann Turner retires at Easter.

Steven is currently assistant principal at Kirklees College with strategic responsibility for FE study programmes and apprenticeships and is also the college lead for employer engagement.

He previously worked at Bradford College as head of sport and public services, and has also run his own private training company and worked at Hopwood Hall.

Alison said: “Steven brings a wealth of experience to the role, relating to curriculum, quality, funding, marketing and employer liaison.

“He has an excellent reputation among his colleagues and the FE sector as a great communicator, someone who sets high standards and works exceptionally hard with his management team and staff to achieve college objectives.”

An avid sportsman, Steven enjoys cycling, skiing, hill walking and coaching junior rugby at Rochdale RUFC and has a keen interest in the outdoors with his hens, dogs, cat and horse.