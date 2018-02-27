Sporting curriculum is platinum

A Chorley primary school is one of the first in England to win a new national award for making a commitment to develop its students to be the best they can in competitive school sport.

All Saints was one of only 104 schools out of nearly 9,000 to receive the special School Games Platinum Award, part of the School Games Mark, a government led scheme administered by national charity the Youth Sport Trust.

Schools must meet a certain criteria including engaging a high percentage of young people in both curricular and extracurricular activities and reaching out to target groups including those previously identified as the school’s least-active pupils.

Headteacher Mrs Sarah Partington said: “We are incredibly proud of all the children and staff for achieving this prestigious award. Everyone has worked extremely hard to ensure our children have good access to competitive sport at all levels and abilities. ”