Sir Keith returns

A renowned former pupil made a return visit to the school he first attended in 1952.

On a family visit to Lancaster, Sir Keith Pearson arranged to meet with Nicola Holt, the headmistress at the Cathedral Catholic Primary School, for a trip down Memory Lane.

But, as the chairman of Health Education England, the NHS body responsible for the education and training of the clinical workforce, it was not long before Sir Keith was asking pupils if any wanted to be nurses or doctors, healthcare scientists or physiotherapists.

Sir Keith recognised many features from his own time at the charming grade 1 listed school despite the more contemporary feel in the classrooms these days.