Science festival is coming back to city

Be prepared to be amazed as the award winning Lancashire Science Festival rolls back into the city.

The University of Central Lancashire’s free annual event is bringing back some old family favourites and mixing them with electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities.

Now in its seventh year, the fun festival will run across the Preston City Centre Campus from Thursday June 28 to Saturday June 30.

The first two days are dedicated to thousands of children from primary schools across the region while the Saturday is open to the public.

Among the star attractions will be Titan the Robot and he will be entertaining the crowds along with a petting zoo, The Cloud Factory and the Royal Institution’s Feel The Power.

Other highlights include road traffic collision demonstrations, the maths behind Disney and Pixar films plus the animal detectives.

Festival director Dr Liz Granger said: “We can’t wait for this year’s festival to begin. We’ve got such a great selection of events with shows, workshops and drop-in activities that appeal to all ages.

“It has rapidly become a major educational event in the North West and it’s great to see the mass appeal of a free STEM related festival.”

Last year more than 13,000 people attend the event and that is expected to be replicated

Registration for the free public day of the Lancashire Science Festival is now open. To book your festival passes visit http://www.lancashiresciencefestival.co.uk/public-programme/