Schools seeking more governors

Lancashire schools have sent out an SOS for scores of adults to get back into the classroom.

The county is suffering from a shortage of governors to help with the out-of-the-classroom operations at its 640 plus schools.

Now a drive is on to recruit people from diverse backgrounds and with a wide range of experience to fill the gaps to replace and add to the scores already volunteering.

No formal qualifications are required and full training and support will be given to make sure people are fully equipped to carry out the role successfully.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, chairman of Lancashire’s Governors Panel, said: “Despite popular misconceptions, we want school governors from all walks of life. You don’t even need to be a parent or to have worked in education.”

Grandma Sue Schorah got involved with Eldon Primary in Preston after she retired and loves it so much she’s in school nearly every day.

The 65-year-old said: “I first went to a coffee morning organised by the Friends of Eldon and got involved in other things then was asked to become a governor.

“I really love it. I read with the children and am also chairman of the Gifted and Talented committee.

“It was a bit daunting at first but everyone is so welcoming I really do enjoy and would recommend it to everyone and anyone.”

The school’s chairman of governors, Martin Newton, had no connection with the school until he retired three years ago and was looking for something to do “ to give back to the community and make a difference to young people.”

He said: “Being a school governor is very rewarding and worthwhile. It is something I would recommend to anyone looking to get involved in the community and also giving themselves a purpose.”

n To find out more visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools or contact the Lancashire Governor Services Central Team on 01257 516147 or emails governors.central@lancashire.gov.uk.