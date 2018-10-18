Schools’ pupils are ‘cherished’

The village school attended by the youngest Manchester Arena bomb victim has been officially applauded for its compassion.

Education watchdogs from the Office For Standards in Education singled out Tarleton Primary School’s safeguarding and welfare of pupils and staff as a strength of the school.

Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher Chris Upton and deputy Janette Higson and some of the children.

The way it handled the tragic death of pupil Saffie Roussos (pictured), as well as actions to support pupils, staff and the community, was described by Ofsted as “exemplary”.

Staff were also praised for helping to maintain the good quality of education while driving up standards and improving the quality of teaching.

Headteacher Chris Upton was singled out for steering the transformation.

He was told by HM inspector John Nixon: “During your two years at the school you have faced some considerable challenges.

“You have met these with sensitivity, enthusiasm and drive. Tarleton Community Primary School is a learning community in which pupils feel safe and learn effectively”

Mr Upton said the report reflected the school’s transformation over the past couple of years to be a school that has the children’s well-being at its core while ensuring they achieve well through an exciting and engaging curriculum.

He added: “While we are not surprised by the outcome of the inspection, we are pleased it recognises what a fantastic forward thinking school we have and one which celebrates the successes of all of our extra-ordinary children.”

Parents said their children were “cherished by teachers and teaching assistants”.