School sees red over boys’antic

Two Preston schoolboys who broke the hairstyle code have been given a gold star by their teachers.

For the daring duo’s antics were in such a good cause, staff at Ashton Community High actively encouraged them.

Cousins Charlie Waugh Amos and Alfie Halliday raised more than �600 for Cancer Researcg to support Ashton woman Roisin Pelan and her sister in Australia who are both battling breast cancer.

Year 10 pupils Alfie Halliday and Charlie Waugh Amos proved the star attraction at assembly when Alfie, 15, had his hair dyed and Charlie,14, underwent a head shave in front of a packed audience.

The cousins organised and sold more than 100 tickets to ‘The Big Chop’ and ‘The Pink Reveal’ to support former Ashton pupil Roisin Pelan, who is battling cancer for the second time at the age of 36.

Alfie dyed his hair overnight and after a public countdown, his mum Vicky pulled the hat off to reveal the bright pink hair.

Charlie had a full head of hair that was quickly shaved off by his mum Kelly, Auntie Vicky and even school deputy head, Dr Nick Walmsley lent a hand along with students willing to make a donation.

Both mums are former ASC pupils and Kelly said the boys wanted to help raise funds for Cancer Research asked school to help.

Kelly added: “Ashton, being the supportive school it is, agreed to support the idea and help them make it a fabulous event.

“The boys along with a few helpers went round the classrooms all week selling tickets and encouraging the students to come along and support this amazing cause.

“The turn-out was fantastic and seeing the kids support each other was breath-taking and very overwhelming.”

Between them they raised more than £600 pushing the total to more than £13,000.