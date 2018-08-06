School is made a language hub

A Government drive to put languages back on the education map has pushed a Preston school to the top of the class.

Archbishiop temple CE High in Fulwood has been named one of nine leading schools across the country acting as language hubs, to improve the teaching of Spanish, French and German.

It is part of a bid to create a nation of confident linguists and ensure businesses have the skilled workers they need.

Backed by the CBI –, the drive will see the creation of a national language centre, along with nine leading schools across the country acting as language hubs.

Critics say the teaching of modern foreign languages fell dramatically in recent years when it ceased to be compulsory at exam level, leading to a shortage of teachers.

The Government says it has now made modern foreign language teaching a priority through its inclusion in the English Baccalaureate .The first pupils have just sat the new gold standard modern foreign language GCSEs.

The Teaching Schools Council’s Modern Foreign Language Pedagogy Review said weaknesses in British graduates’ translation and interpreting skills loses the UK around 3.5 per cent of economic performance and that the vast majority of pupils should study a language until they are 16.

Aspokesman for the National Education Union said: “We should be alarmed by the decline in take-up in MFL subjects

Hubs on their own won’t be enough to keep and develop the community of MFL teachers needed, or address why these language subjects are in decline.

“The shortage of MFL teachers is serious and is storing up long term problems.