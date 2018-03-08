SCHOOL CLOSURES March 8, 2018: Latest list from Lancashire County Council

Lancashire County Council has issued an updated list (March 8) of school closures across the county.
According to the list, schools in Preston, Chorley, Accrington and the Ribble Valley are currently closed.
Reasons for the closures include adverse weather, staff struggling to get to school, problems with heating and dangerous icy conditions on the roads.
Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.
Preston
Acorns Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Barnacre Road Primary School, Longridge Adverse Weather AM: Whole - whole school closure
PM: Whole - whole school closure
Longridge High School
Chorley
Brindle St James' Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Brinscall St John's Church of England/Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Southlands High School a Specialist Technology College Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
St Bede's Roman Catholic Primary School. Clayton Green Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: all - whole school closure
PM: all - whole school closure
Bolton By Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Chatburn Church of England School Adverse Weather, Excessive Staff Absence AM: YR - Y6 - whole school closure
PM: YR - Y6 - school open
Due to the closure of the A59 and the heavy snow, Chatburn village is currently inaccessible. Staff are currently unable to get to the school.
Clayton Le Moors All Saints Primary School Adverse Weather AM: R-Y6 - whole school closure
PM: R-Y6 - school open
Clitheroe Edisford Primary School Adverse Weather AM: ALL - whole school closure
PM: ALL - whole school closure
Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Adverse Weather AM: All Year groups - whole school closure
PM: All Year groups - whole school closure
Great Harwood St Bartholomew's Parish CofE Va Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Great Harwood St John's Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather, Excessive Staff Absence AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Grindleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Langho and Billington St Leonard's CofE Primary School Adverse Weather AM: R-Y6 - whole school closure
PM: R-Y6 - whole school closure
Mellor St Mary Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
No Unavoidable Closures
Oswaldtwistle Hippings Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Ribblesdale Nursery School Adverse Weather, We have made the decision to close due to the adverse weather conditions and reports of road accidents near the school creating significant delays. Safety of children, families and staff is paramount. AM: Nursery - whole school closure
PM: Nursery - whole school closure
St Hubert's Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood Adverse Weather, Staff notified HT of poor travel conditions en route. AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Langho Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
St Wulstan's Roman Catholic Primary School. Great Harwood Adverse Weather, Staff notifying Head of dangerous road conditions AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Rossendale
Bacup Nursery School Adverse Weather AM: ALL - whole school closure
PM: ALL - whole school closure
West Lancashire
Cobbs Brow School Adverse Weather, THE ROADS AND PATHWAYS AROUND SCHOOL ARE HAZARDOUS DUE TO THE DEEP SNOW AM: ALL - whole school closure
PM: ALL - whole school closure
ALL YEAR GROUPS INCLUDING TINY AND LITTLE ACORNS
Kingsbury Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Ormskirk School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
Skelmersdale Crow Orchard Primary School Adverse Weather AM: N-6 - whole school closure
PM: N-6 - whole school closure
Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: N-6 - whole school closure
PM: N-6 - whole school closure
St Bede's Catholic High School, Ormskirk - a Spec Arts College Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School. Wrightington Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure
West Lancashire Community High School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure
PM: All - whole school closure