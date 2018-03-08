SCHOOL CLOSURES March 8, 2018: Latest list from Lancashire County Council

Lancashire County Council has issued an updated list (March 8) of school closures across the county.

According to the list, schools in Preston, Chorley, Accrington and the Ribble Valley are currently closed.

Reasons for the closures include adverse weather, staff struggling to get to school, problems with heating and dangerous icy conditions on the roads.

Here is Lancashire County Council's full list of schools that are currently closed.



Preston

Acorns Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Barnacre Road Primary School, Longridge Adverse Weather AM: Whole - whole school closure

PM: Whole - whole school closure

Longridge High School

Chorley

Brindle St James' Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Brinscall St John's Church of England/Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Southlands High School a Specialist Technology College Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

St Bede's Roman Catholic Primary School. Clayton Green Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

Balderstone St Leonard's Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: all - whole school closure

PM: all - whole school closure

Bolton By Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Chatburn Church of England School Adverse Weather, Excessive Staff Absence AM: YR - Y6 - whole school closure

PM: YR - Y6 - school open

Due to the closure of the A59 and the heavy snow, Chatburn village is currently inaccessible. Staff are currently unable to get to the school.

Clayton Le Moors All Saints Primary School Adverse Weather AM: R-Y6 - whole school closure

PM: R-Y6 - school open

Clitheroe Edisford Primary School Adverse Weather AM: ALL - whole school closure

PM: ALL - whole school closure

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Adverse Weather AM: All Year groups - whole school closure

PM: All Year groups - whole school closure

Great Harwood St Bartholomew's Parish CofE Va Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Great Harwood St John's Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather, Excessive Staff Absence AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Grindleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Langho and Billington St Leonard's CofE Primary School Adverse Weather AM: R-Y6 - whole school closure

PM: R-Y6 - whole school closure

Mellor St Mary Church of England Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

No Unavoidable Closures

Oswaldtwistle Hippings Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Ribblesdale Nursery School Adverse Weather, We have made the decision to close due to the adverse weather conditions and reports of road accidents near the school creating significant delays. Safety of children, families and staff is paramount. AM: Nursery - whole school closure

PM: Nursery - whole school closure

St Hubert's Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood Adverse Weather, Staff notified HT of poor travel conditions en route. AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Langho Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

St Wulstan's Roman Catholic Primary School. Great Harwood Adverse Weather, Staff notifying Head of dangerous road conditions AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Rossendale

Bacup Nursery School Adverse Weather AM: ALL - whole school closure

PM: ALL - whole school closure

West Lancashire

Cobbs Brow School Adverse Weather, THE ROADS AND PATHWAYS AROUND SCHOOL ARE HAZARDOUS DUE TO THE DEEP SNOW AM: ALL - whole school closure

PM: ALL - whole school closure

ALL YEAR GROUPS INCLUDING TINY AND LITTLE ACORNS

Kingsbury Primary School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Ormskirk School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

Skelmersdale Crow Orchard Primary School Adverse Weather AM: N-6 - whole school closure

PM: N-6 - whole school closure

Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School Adverse Weather AM: N-6 - whole school closure

PM: N-6 - whole school closure

St Bede's Catholic High School, Ormskirk - a Spec Arts College Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School. Wrightington Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure

West Lancashire Community High School Adverse Weather AM: All - whole school closure

PM: All - whole school closure