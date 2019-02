Have your say

Some schools across Lancashire have been forced to close today due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the Lancashire County Council list, some schools in Rossendale are currently closed.

Scenes from earlier this week, when heavy snow hit Lancashire

READ MORE>>> Snow and school closures: what rights do parents have?

Here is the list of schools that are currently closed.

Rossendale

Alder Grange School - Full closure

Alder Grange School - Full closure

St Paul's Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall - Full closure