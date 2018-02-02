School becomes 100th twin link

A twinning project aimed at improving pupils’ career prospects has reached a new milestone.

Longridge High is officially the 100th school to join the Lancashire Enterprise Adviser Network, which brings together employers, schools, colleges and careers programme providers to work together.

Part of a national enterprise network, Lancashire’s Enterprise Adviser Network focuses on giving studentsmultiple opportunities to experience and understand what training, work and career development is really like outside of the classroom.

This helps them to explore their options and build confidence about future decisions regarding employment.

To mark Longridge High becoming the 100th school to sign up, an event was held at the Preston Road school attended by Edwin Booth, chairman of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership , and Clare Hutchinson, from the Careers and Enterprise Company.

Grocery chain boss Edwin Booth said: “Exposing young people to real-life employment scenarios and engaging with industry professionals has been proven to get students on the right career pathway and boost job prospects.”

Headteacher Jane Green added: “We are delighted to accept the opportunity of becoming part of the Enterprise Network to further enhance and support our already outstanding careers provision.

“The support which the network can provide, in enhancing our delivery of activities and the support of the employer network, is invaluable.

“This adds significant value to our programme and further allows us to work towards the new careers strategy.”