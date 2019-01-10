Safety scheme is a no-brainer

Preston schools have joined forces with a brain injury charity to help youngsters stay safe on the roads.

The Mayor of Preston, Coun Trevor Hart, was back at his old school, Lea Primary, to see schools team up with Headway Preston and Chorley for the launch of the Be Seen Be Safe campaign.

Photo Neil Cross'The launch of joint Be Seen schools safety campaign with Mayor of Preston Councillor Trevor Hart and pupils from Lea CP School and Brainy Bear

The initiative aims to teach primary school children, their parents and relatives about being seen when walking to and from school, when crossing roads or cycling.

Schools signing up received high-visibility vests and leaflets for children and parents, with messages on how to cross the road properly at a safe place and why it’s important not to use a mobile phone outdoors when in charge of a child.

The main funding and production of leaflets and vests has been funded and provided by Glenn Slater Contractors. County Coun Mark Perks, Champion for Young people, has also awarded the project a grant.

Liz Bamber, manager of Headway Preston and Chorley said: “We are passionate about reducing brain injuries and we are hoping that this campaign will help prevent more instances of brain and traumatic injuries in children on our county’s roads.”

“We are grateful for the funding and are proud to work alongside the Mayor of Preston who has made Headway Preston and Chorley his charity of the year.”

The Mayor is a former head at Lea Primary. He said: “I am delighted to be part of this campaign and help to keep children safe on our roads.

“Schoolchildren are so vulnerable during these dark nights and early mornings when walking to school.

“The campaign be seen be safe is fantastic and will go a long way in raising the profile and keeping children safe on our roads. I am delighted as Mayor of Preston to fully support this campaign.”