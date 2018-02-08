Rose cooks herself a tasty treat

School chef Rose Rawcliffe dished up a real treat when she took part in an annual catering competition.

Rose, who usually serves up her tasty meals to pupils at Morecambe Bay Primary School, was named runner-up in the North West Final of LACA School Chef of the Year 2018.

She was one of six contestants from across the North West who qualified to take part in the live regional finals in Manchester.Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they had to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for 11-year-olds in school.

They each had just 90 minutes and a maximum of £1.30 to spend for the cost of a single meal.

The regional finals only has one winner , who will go forward to the national heat but a runners up prize can be awarded at the discretion of the judges,

Rose wowed the panel so much she received such a certificate.

Her dishes consisted of a Caribbean pork curry, coconut rice, fry bodi, flatbreads and mint raita and a sweet comprising coconut panna cotta with tropical fruits and ginger oaty wheat biscuit.