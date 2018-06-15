Rogan dressed to impress

Pupils at a village primary school are used to their storyteller taking on the guise of different characters,

After all, school club manager and teaching assistant Rogan Mills is an official storyteller.

Rogan Mills, manager of Rogue's Out of School Club, dresses up as a woman at Westwood Primary School to raise money for charity. He is pictured with Tilly Brady, 6 and Jessica Atherton, 10.

However the Westwood School governor’s latest character had them all in stitches.

The school, near Chorley, has had strong links with Little Angels Primary School in Uganda.

And as part of the Forever Friends of Uganda charity since 2013, staff and pupils are always trying to come up with innovative ways to boost fund raising.

The latest came from three charity ambassadors who, thanks to a lot of fund-raising, managed to persuade Mr Mills to have his legs waxed in front of the whole school – then get dolled up as a girl complete with high heels, hair and make-up.

Rogan has had a long association with the charity and went out to Uganda a few years ago to see for himself the work being done.

He uses characters to bring books to life told the girls that as long as they could reach their £400 target he would take on the boy-in-a-dress challenge – and did in so front of the entire school.

He said: “The total raised for Forever Friends of Uganda has now reached £963.00 actually donated and we have a few more promises of money. It would be amazing to smash £1,000 so fingers crossed.”