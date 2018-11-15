Roadies in search of new ideas

People power could help shape the future of Preston - literally.

The City-zen Roadshow rolled into town this week with the aim of finding out what people think and how things can be changed or improved to make a healthier, happier and more energy efficient Preston.

Members of the public were invited to share their ideas on how they would like to change or improve Preston, to make the city happier, healthier, more energy efficient and sustainable, as they take part in Go 2 Zero, a role-playing game, held at Gujarat Hindu Society, Preston, part of the five-day City-zen Roadshow.

The €22million EU funded project is set to visit 10 cities in 10 countries by 2019 - bringing internationally celebrated experts in architecture, technology and environmental sustainability together with local residents to explore new ideas.

The project is initially focussing on Broadgate and expanding from there.

It is led by University of Central Lancashire Professor of architecture Craig Martin. The team has already helped the people of Belfast, Izmir, Dubrovnik, Menorca, Seville and Roeselare, in Belgium, to re-imagine their cities.

Students from UCLan and Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in The Netherland have been hosting sessions for the public and workshops throughout the week using games and fun-shops to gather ideas.

Members of the public were invited to share their ideas on how they would like to change or improve Preston, to make the city happier, healthier, more energy efficient and sustainable, as they take part in Go 2 Zero, a role-playing game, held at Gujarat Hindu Society, Preston, part of the five-day City-zen Roadshow.

Prof Martin said:“We’ve spent an intensive week working with local businesses, councillors and residents on sustainable future city solutions for Preston. We’ve focused on Broadgate, but many of the ideas can be applied to other areas of the city. Our proposals may at first appear radical, but they are actually formed by the place itself and are needed to respond to a massive challenge – climate change. This week we’ve learnt that sustainability isn’t for experts to solve alone, but for everyone to come together and contribute. Sustainability is not about sacrificing something, but instead getting value and enjoyment out of our neighbourhoods and better connecting them.”

Preston City Council Chief Executive Adrian Phillips said: “Preston has its challenges such as pollution, congestion and poor home insulation so I’m excited to see some innovative ideas on the table that local residents can play a part in developing.”