Regional award for film-makers

When it comes to film-making, students at Preston’s university are leading the way.

The University of Central Lancashire has triumphed once again at the North West Royal Television Society’s annual Student Television Awards , picking up the prize for Best Short Film Drama.

Four former film production students who graduated in 2017 – Gaius Brown, Heather Davenport, Jodie Horn and Jake River Parker – beat off competition from other universities across the region for their film Lost in Loss, a gritty social realism piece about post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The winners and nominees were announced at a ceremony hosted by Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock at the Lowry Theatre, MediaCityUK.

Gaius, who co-produced the film with Jake and was the director of photograhy, said: “Lost in Loss is a film which Jake and I have been passionate about since the summer of 2016.

“It’s been such a long and emotional journey bringing this film to life and receiving such an incredible response.

“To win an RTS award was always such a huge goal of ours and to have it finally happen has been an overwhelming and emotional experience.

“We wanted to do justice to the stories we were told in the early days of our research when we interviewed charities and individuals who have suffered with PTSD.

“To win this feels like we have done something to bring awareness to the illness in an authentic well researched way, and we are extremely excited in anticipation of hearing more about the final.”

UCLan has now won more RTS awards than any other university in the North West and the winning film will be entered into the national final.