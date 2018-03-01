Regal touch given to nursery school

Preston’s Stoneygate Nursery has been given a regal touch, thanks to the efforts of a group of talented young artists.

Young people on the Prince’s Trust community team have spent the past few weeks helping to brighten up parts of the city centre nursery.

Prince's Trust Preston Central Team 66 have painted and decorated the walls at Stoneygate Nursery School. Pictured are Rebecca Simpson and Shannon Rishton.

With help from Bromborough Paints and B&Q in Bamber Bridge, who donated materials, they designed and painted a themed corridor leading to the two-year-olds area and also covered walls in the nursery with murals.

As part of the project they also made and hung a curtain to divide the sensory area up for the children.

The team comprised a mixture of people from all over the area including Preston, Garstang and Leyland who each had a chance to take on different roles.

The project was part of the 12-week programme for a mixture of people either leaving care, young offenders, students and employed people sponsored by their employers.

Prince's Trust Preston Central Team 66 have painted and decorated the walls at Stoneygate Nursery School. Pictured is Natalie Wignall.

The Prince’s Trust are in partnership with Lancashire Fire and Rescue on delivering the current programme.

Preston Central programme support worker Beverley Rushworth said the project also forms part of a qualification in “Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills”, which is a recognised qualification.

Organisers are currently recruiting for the next programme which starts on May 7.

Anyone interested in the future programme or would like more information are welcome to phone Anji on 07900 268709.

Prince's Trust Preston Central Team 66 have painted and decorated the walls at Stoneygate Nursery School. Pictured are Thomas Green and Connor Jackson.

