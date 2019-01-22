Regal role for university chief

A leading Lancashire university boss had been made a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire.

Edge Hill University vice-chancellor Dr John Cater was appointed by The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, The Lord Shuttleworth KG KCVO.

Dr Cater, who is a CBE, has been VC at the Ormskirk University for 25 years, steering it from a higher education and respected teacher-training college to one of the region’s leading academic institutions.

He will join an existing team of deputies who help and support the Lord-Lieutenant in his duties as Her Majesty The Queen’s representative in Lancashire.

Professor Clive Edwards, pro-chancellor and chairman of the board of governors said: “I am delighted that our Vice-Chancellor, Dr John Cater, has agreed to become one of Lancashire’s Deputy Lieutenants.

“John has a deep commitment to the region and its people. I am certain that he will excel in this public role and he brings to it a wealth of experience at local and national levels.”

He takes up the post immediately.

Lord-Lieutenants are Her Majesty’s personal representative in a county or area. Their prime duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown,