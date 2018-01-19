Recycling plan is bags of fun

A recycling project has taken on a new meaning for staff and pupils at a Chorley special school.

For cash raised through the sale of plastic shopping bags has been used to help improve the outdoor learning area at Astley Park School - and improve the foot and cycle paths.

Astley Park School pupils received a grant from Tecso courtesy of the supermarket's Bags of Help Scheme

The Harrington Road school received a series of grants as part of an ongoing improvement programme, including being a total of £17,000 through two grants from Tesco’s Bags of Help Scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding scheme, which sees grants raised from carrier bag sales funding local community projects.

Astley Park created a safe and accessible outdoor track for pupils to use as a running and cycling exercise area. The school also developed a forest school area for pupils to enjoy and learn from.

Headteacher Kieran Welsh said: “The Tesco Bags of Help grants have made such a difference not only to the school grounds, but to the everyday lives of the pupils and staff at the school. Pupils cannot only ride safely but are having lots of fun, promoting independence, a sense of achievement and, of course, promoting physical activity.”

Tesco Chorley service manager Graham McSherry joined Kieran and pupils to unveil a plaque to celebrate.