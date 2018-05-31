Rainbow day held for brave Phoebe

St Helen’s CE Primary School prides itself on being one big happy family – something which was more than evident with the latest dressing up day.

The Kirkland and Catterall primary school organised a rainbow-themed fun day to support a pupil suffering from a rare condition.

Photo Neil Cross'Kirkland and Catterall Saint Helen's Church of England School Dressing up day

Phoebe, of Robins class, is undergoing treatment for a rare disease called Dyskeratosis congentia and been absent from school since Christmas.

Staff say the brave youngster is getting stronger and is now being educated at home for the time being.

Her uncle organised a sponsored cycle ride with his pals to help raise money for research and school decided to help boost Bike ride for Pheebs with pupils paying to swap their uniforms for their fancy outfits

School business manager Catharine Whittingham said: “We had a lovely surprise when Phoebe visited school during the morning.

“She was able to visit her friends and spent sometime in the classroom with them.

“She also joined her pals in the school hall for the ‘Glo in the Dark’ Zumba dance session, which was organised as an extra dimension to the ‘rainbow themed colour day’ fund-raiser we were holding. The children loved it.”

A tuck shop was also held and the tiny school raised more than £300 for the cause.

