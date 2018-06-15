Pupils publish kindness book

Kind-hearted pupils at a city centre school have used their literary skills to send messages of hope to disaster victims.

Eden Boys’ School in Preston has collated poems written by the aspiring bards and published an anthology.

Eden Boys' School Year 10 pupil Zayd Saeed with the Peace poetry book

All year groups at the Adelaide Street secondary school took part in the project to send a message of peace, hope and positivity through poetry and artwork.

Exploring issues of tolerance, hope and unity, pupils penned poems in their own time after the project was introduced in a whole school assembly.

The poetry book project gave the young pupils an opportunity to express their hopes for the future in a creative way.

Staff members also contributed to the anthology of more than 60 poems, written in a variety of poetry styles.

The project was led by school vice principal Nafisa Patel, who said: “The idea for the book came about last summer when there was a period of turbulence in the UK following three terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

“I felt it was important to give our pupils an outlet to express how they were feeling in the aftermath of these tragedies.

“The book is very special to us as it is a collective effort by both staff and pupils, who have contributed to the book by letting our creativity flow on to the page while sending messages from the heart.

“Through our book ‘Peace’ we extend our hand of friendship while spreading love, peace.

“We hope our readers enjoy every moment and continue to help spread peace around the world.”

The Peace poetry book is now on sale, available through the school and on the Amazon website.

Eden Boys’ School, is a free secondary school, which opened in September 2015.