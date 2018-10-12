Pupils prepare for world of work

Teenagers at a city high school have been getting a taste of the world of work.

Year 11s at Archbishop Temple High School have taken part in the Fulwood school’s first mock interviews.

The whole year group was taken off timetable, so pupils could attend a formal, mock job interview for a fictitious vacancy. Several organisations, local businesses and mentors generously volunteered their time to interview pupils at the Marriott Hotel.

Before the interview, pupils were given time and guidance in school to prepare their CV and covering letter.

On the day of the interview, they were encouraged to make their own way to the venue.

Headteacher Gill Jackson said:“The day was a huge success. I was so impressed by our pupils, who were a credit to themselves, the school and their families. Although they were clearly nervous at the prospect of an interview, every pupil was well prepared and presented themselves very professionally.”