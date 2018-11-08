Pupils in tribute to former head

Learning about Armistice has a very special meaning for staff and pupils at a tiny village school.

For, besides remembering the masses who died in the First World War, pupils at Wilson’s Endowed School have been tracing the history of their former headteacher who went off to war and never returned.

Over Kellet pupil Lexi Stephenson with her decorated cross

The tiny school in Over Kellet has been working with the alumni association from the University of Chester who discovered that one of their pasts students killed in the Great War was Wilson’s head Frederick Bullough, who was hit by a shell as he slept.

Current headteacher Jo Williams said she was visited by two members of the association, Sue Carmichael and John Lord, to talk about a project they are doing to remember their 77 past students killed in the war and asked pupils at the village school to get involved by decorating wooden crosses in their memory – and Years Three and Four took on the challenge.

Jo said: “The purpose of the visit was to tell the children about Frederick Bullough (pictured inset), a student at the then Chester College, who was once headteacher of the primary school, before joining the war effort two years later.

Jo said: “The school is blessed with a lengthy history which is cherished by the whole community.”