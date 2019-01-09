Pupils help to feed the needy

Kindhearted sixth formers dug deep to help those less fortunate than themselves.

Carr Hill High students, their families and school staff donated a total of 31 bags and six boxes of food, toiletries and toys to the Fylde Food Bank.

Each year the Royal Avenue, Kirkham, school encourages students and staff to support local families who may not be as fortunate and this year saw the school’s largest donation to date.

The Year 10 and Year 11 students dropped off the donations in person, which were gratefully received by Food Bank staff at one of busiest times of the year.

One of the year 10s Max Sandiford, said: “My family and I went out especially to purchase items to donate as we wanted to help others.”

Max Dutton added: “We had a lot of unopened toys which we decided to donate. It didn’t take much to get a bag together to donate.”

Headteacher Andrew Waller said: “Thank you to everyone who contributed to this year’s appeal.

“We were delighted to be able to give such a large donation as a result of the generosity of our students and staff.”