Pupils have an eye for design

Artistic youngsters have been using their talents to snap up book tokens.

Eight pupils received prizes after winning an NHS England colouring competition to raise awareness of eye health.

The colouring competition was run as part of a series of events during National Eye Health Week.

Children were invited to complete the colouring sheet via their school and hand in entry forms at their local participating opticians.

The prizes were sponsored by local optical committees and the winners in each age group received book tokens of £10 or £20.

Selina Mikulskyte, from Ingol Primary, won the age four-seven category with runners-up Alyssis Henderson also from Ingol and Harriet MacKenzie from Whitechapel Primary.

The eight to 11 winner was Harry Bradley from St Wilfrid’s RC Longridge, with runners-up Sophie Bailey (Ingol CP), Zach Cartwright (Lostock Hall) and Elizabeth Fearnley (Whitechapel).