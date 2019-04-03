Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in Lancashire?

This is a breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in Lancashire.

1. Kirkham Grammar School Fees per term: Senior School - Day: 3,875. Junior School - Day: 2,895. Pre-School - Full Week - 250. Senior School - Boarding: 3,480.

2. Rossall School Fees per term: Infant School - Day: 2,680. Junior School - Day: 2,680. Dragon (Years 7 and 8) - Day: 3,580. Senior School (Year 9 and above) - Day: 3,890. Senior School - International Baccalaureate - Day: 4,360.

3. Stonyhurst College and St.Marys Hall Stonyhurst College - Full boarding fees per annum: 34,800. Day fees per annum: 19,950. St.Marys Hall - full boarding fees per annum: 26,400. Full day fees per annum: 8,700 - 17,100.

4. Al Islah Girls High School Fees per annum: 1,300.

