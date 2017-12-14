PRIMARY SCHOOL TABLES 2017: How primary schools in Lancashire scored

As the first tranche of schools performance tables are released, Lancashire is boasting being among the best in the country.

Despite the controversy surround the annual primary Sats test, the data show that 34 schools across the county saw 100 per cent of their pupils reaching the expected standard in reading or writing or math’s.

Coun Susie Charles

Nationally, 61 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics. Attainment increased in 2017 across all test subjects.

The percentage of schools below the primary school floor standard nationally, fell by one percent from five per cent in 2016.

Winning the praise of the schools minister, Nick Gibb Minister for School Standards said:

“I’d like to congratulate schools, teachers and pupils in Lancashire for these results, which demonstrate they are rising to the challenge of the new more demanding primary school curriculum. 34 schools in Lancashire saw 100 per cent of their pupils achieve the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

“Thanks to the government’s reforms and the hard work of teachers, pupils are now leaving primary school better prepared for the rigours of secondary school.”

Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, County Councillor Susie Charles, said: “Educational performance in Lancashire continues to set a high standard in the region, and compares well with the national average.

“I’m really proud of these results. They are a testament to the high quality of the teaching in our schools and the commitment of pupils and their families to learning. And they show that the overall standard of education in Lancashire is up there with the best in the region.

“We certainly won’t rest on our laurels though and we’ll continue to make sure that we fulfil our aim of all our pupils being able to attend a school which is rated as good or outstanding. This is demonstrated by the county council’s cabinet approving the new Lancashire Ambition plan last week, committing to building further upon our achievements.”

School League Tables 2017

Data listed below is in the following order: School type / Nnumber of pupils assessed / reading: % of pupils reaching expected standard / Average progress score in reading / writing % of pupils reaching expected standard(teacher assessed) / Average progress score in writing / The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths / Average progress score in maths / % of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths / The school’s ranking (based on the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Ties are broken by number of pupils eligible for the test, and then alphabetically)

Carnforth

Arkholme CofE Primary VA 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Bolton-le-Sands CofE Primary School Carnforth VA 44 77% 2.3 91% 2.8 82% 2.0 66% 210

Carnforth Christ Church, CofE, Voluntary Aided Primary School Carnforth VA 12 92% 1.4 92% -0.3 92% 1.8 83% 54

Leck St Peter’s CofE Primary School Carnforth VA 12 58% -3.1 75% -2.8 50% -4.9 33% 432

Melling St Wilfrid CofE Primary School Carnforth VA 6 67% n/a 83% n/a 67% n/a 50% 360

Nether Kellet Community Primary School Carnforth CY 13 92% 6.4 77% 0.6 92% 1.9 77% 93

North Road Primary School Carnforth CY 28 86% 1.3 96% 1.3 82% 0.2 79% 83

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Carnforth VA 15 60% -5.0 73% -3.1 67% -3.2 60% 265

Over Kellet Wilson’s Endowed Church of England Primary School Carnforth VA 17 82% 0.0 88% 1.7 88% 0.4 71% 147

Silverdale St John’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Carnforth VA 16 88% 1.6 75% -1.5 69% -2.1 69% 175

Warton Archbishop Hutton’s Primary School Carnforth VC 16 88% 1.7 75% -2.6 63% -2.7 56% 309

Yealand CofE Primary School Carnforth VA 3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Chorley

Abbey Village Primary School Chorley CY 7 71% -2.8 86% 0.5 86% 0.1 71% 149

Adlington Primary School Chorley CY 20 80% 1.8 90% 3.5 70% -1.4 65% 222

Adlington St Paul’s CofE Primary School Chorley VA 27 67% -1.7 78% -2.6 67% -4.0 59% 276

Anderton Primary School Chorley CY 29 83% -0.6 69% -2.2 76% -1.6 59% 273

Balshaw Lane Community Primary School Chorley CY 39 85% 0.3 92% 0.9 85% 0.4 77% 87

Brindle St James’ CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Chorley VA 10 100% 0.6 90% 1.0 90% 2.3 90% 14

Brinscall St John’s CofE and Methodist Primary School Chorley VA 30 80% 0.4 93% -0.9 90% -0.4 80% 71

Buckshaw Primary School Chorley CY 28 93% 3.7 79% 0.8 86% 2.5 79% 81

Chorley All Saints CofE Primary School and Nursery Chorley VA 30 47% -1.8 73% 1.3 73% 1.1 40% 407

Chorley St James’ CofE Primary School Chorley VA 24 63% 1.6 71% 1.9 54% 0.1 42% 398

Chorley St Peter’s CofE Primary School Chorley VA 45 67% -1.3 73% 0.4 80% -0.9 62% 245

Chorley, the Parish of St Laurence CofE Primary School Chorley VA 32 81% -1.7 66% -4.5 78% -2.0 59% 272

Christ Church Charnock Richard CofE Primary School Chorley VA 25 92% 3.3 92% 1.0 96% 2.1 88% 21

Clayton-le-Woods CofE Primary School Chorley VA 20 65% -3.4 70% -0.8 50% -5.1 50% 352

Clayton-le-Woods Manor Road Primary School Chorley CY 35 63% -1.3 89% 1.1 97% 2.9 63% 233

Coppull Parish CofE Primary School Chorley VA 30 73% -0.8 73% 0.9 73% 0.5 53% 326

Coppull Primary School and Nursery Chorley CY 50 68% -1.6 66% -1.3 82% 1.3 58% 281

Coppull St John’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Chorley VA 14 57% -1.2 71% -1.7 64% -3.0 57% 299

Duke Street Primary School Chorley CY 42 64% -2.2 74% -0.7 71% -1.6 57% 292

Eccleston Primary School Chorley CY 31 81% -0.2 81% 0.0 90% 0.4 71% 141

Eccleston St Mary’s CofE Primary School Chorley VA 29 86% 0.7 97% 1.0 97% 1.9 86% 34

Euxton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Chorley VA 30 87% 0.9 93% 0.4 97% 2.7 83% 43

Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School Chorley CY 29 83% 1.6 90% 1.6 93% 4.7 83% 48

Gillibrand Primary School Chorley CY 27 59% -2.2 85% 1.9 89% 0.7 59% 277

Heskin Pemberton’s CofE Primary School Chorley VA 8 75% -2.7 100% 0.7 88% -3.2 75% 112

Highfield Primary School Chorley CY 30 50% -2.0 70% 2.4 70% 1.2 43% 388

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Chorley VA 23 61% -2.0 70% -2.0 74% -3.6 52% 339

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School Chorley VA 31 68% -1.2 81% -1.5 77% -3.4 61% 257

St Chad’s Catholic Primary School Chorley VA 19 84% 0.3 84% -0.2 84% 1.8 68% 183

St George’s CofE Primary School, Chorley VA 33 97% 4.2 94% 5.3 97% 4.2 91% 13

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Chorley VA 32 84% -1.1 72% -3.4 81% -1.9 53% 325

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Anderton Chorley VA 29 79% 0.8 90% 0.2 90% 2.1 79% 79

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School,Chorley VA 28 64% -2.5 75% -0.9 79% -0.8 61% 258

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Withnell Chorley VA 9 100% 5.5 100% 2.9 100% 7.3 100% 4

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Chorley VA 31 90% 2.6 81% -0.4 94% 1.4 77% 90

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Coppull Chorley VA 18 72% 0.9 94% 2.6 72% -2.5 56% 307

St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School Euxton Chorley VA 33 85% 2.3 82% -1.5 82% 1.7 79% 77

Trinity CofE/Methodist Primary School, Buckshaw Village Chorley VA 40 90% 0.9 88% 1.1 95% 1.8 80% 70

Whittle-le-Woods CofE Primary School Chorley VA 35 71% -0.5 83% -0.1 83% -0.2 66% 212

Withnell Fold Primary School Chorley CY 11 82% -0.7 82% -2.9 82% -2.9 82% 60

Clitheroe

Barrow Primary School Clitheroe VC 18 89% 1.7 94% 1.6 94% 1.2 89% 18

Bolton by Bowland CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Clitheroe VA 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Chatburn CofE Primary School Clitheroe VA 17 88% -0.4 88% 0.8 82% -0.8 71% 146

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School Clitheroe CY 30 67% -3.9 60% -4.4 67% -3.3 50% 345

Clitheroe Pendle Primary School Clitheroe CY 45 89% 1.9 89% 1.9 89% 1.7 76% 96

Edisford Primary School Clitheroe CY 32 69% -0.9 91% 3.2 81% -0.5 63% 234

Gisburn Primary School Clitheroe CY 10 100% 5.8 100% 3.5 1 00% 3.6 100% 2

Grindleton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Clitheroe VA 6 83% n/a 83% n/a 83% n/a 67% 208

Sabden Primary School Clitheroe CY 12 100% 6.1 100% 2.4 92% -0.2 92% 12

St James’ CofE Primary School, Clitheroe VA 27 63% 0.1 74% -0.3 74% 0.4 56% 305

St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Hurst Green Clitheroe VA 9 89% 1.5 89% 3.2 89% -1.6 89% 19

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Sabden Clitheroe VA 10 70% -0.3 70% -0.8 50% -0.9 40% 410

St Michael and St John’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Clitheroe VA 30 63% -0.9 73% -0.1 60% -2.8 50% 346

Slaidburn Brennands Endowed Primary School Clitheroe VA 9 100% 5.6 89% 0.2 78% 0.1 67% 206

Thorneyholme Roman Catholic Primary School, Dunsop Bridge Clitheroe VA 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Waddington and West Bradford CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Clitheroe VA 20 100% 1.1 85% -2.0 95% -0.4 85% 39

Whalley CofE Primary School Clitheroe VA 29 90% 3.5 86% 0.4 86% 1.9 83% 51

Leyland

Bretherton Endowed CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Leyland VA 16 81% 0.6 100% 3.2 100% 2.2 81% 66

Farington Moss St. Paul’s C.E. Primary School Leyland VA 29 83% 0.5 76% -0.5 86% 0.4 72% 137

Farington Primary School Leyland CY 29 48% -4.2 66% -2.5 62% -1.2 45% 379

Lancaster Lane Community Primary School Leyland CY 30 77% -0.7 80% 1.6 80% -1.8 67% 191

Lever House Primary School Leyland CY 37 89% 2.5 76% -0.1 92% 3.0 68% 177

Leyland Methodist Junior School Leyland VC 68 72% -1.4 82% 0.9 81% -1.2 68% 176

Leyland St James CofE Primary School Leyland VA 33 76% 0.3 79% 0.2 85% -0.4 55% 312

Leyland St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School Leyland VA 37 65% 1.6 73% 3.6 73% 1.6 51% 342

Moss Side Primary School Leyland CY 33 85% 1.6 97% 1.7 79% 2.7 73% 120

Northbrook Primary School Leyland CY 23 39% -2.0 78% 4.2 48% -1.4 39% 413

St Anne’s Catholic Primary School Leyland VA 33 55% 1.3 52% -1.1 52% -1.4 39% 412

St Catherine’s RC Primary School Leyland VA 33 82% 3.2 82% 2.7 94% 5.2 70% 153

Seven Stars Primary School Leyland CY 29 72% 2.1 72% -0.4 69% -1.8 62% 249

Trinity and St Michael’s VA CofE/Methodist Primary School Leyland VA 33 88% 2.2 88% 3.0 79% 3.4 73% 121

Woodlea Junior School Leyland CY 55 62% -0.5 71% -1.5 67% -1.1 49% 364

Lancaster

Bowerham Primary & Nursery School Lancaster CY 40 83% 2.7 88% 1.1 78% -0.1 73% 119

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Lancaster VA 30 67% 3.1 87% 2.9 77% 1.6 63% 235

Caton Community Primary School Lancaster CY 6 67% -0.3 83% 2.6 83% -1.9 67% 207

Caton St Paul’s CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 27 93% 0.9 78% -2.6 81% -3.3 67% 197

Cawthorne’s Endowed School Lancaster VA 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Cockerham Parochial CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 7 86% 4.1 100% 1.7 100% 3.3 86% 36

Dolphinholme CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 15 100% 3.5 93% -0.3 100% 3.1 93% 9

Ellel St John the Evangelist CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 28 86% 3.2 79% 1.1 86% 2.3 75% 105

Hornby St Margaret’s CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 12 100% 1.4 75% -4.0 67% -2.4 58% 290

Lancaster Christ Church CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 30 87% 2.8 77% 0.7 77% -0.4 63% 236

Lancaster Dallas Road Community Primary School Lancaster CY 57 79% 2.4 82% 0.3 81% 0.8 70% 151

Lancaster Ryelands Primary School Lancaster CY 43 56% -0.3 63% 1.1 65% 1.1 40% 406

Moorside Primary School Lancaster CY 58 71% -0.3 81% -0.2 79% -0.6 69% 167

Quernmore CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School Lancaster VC 13 92% 4.4 85% -4.2 92% 0.3 85% 40

Ridge Community Primary School Lancaster CY 26 42% -1.1 31% -2.7 65% 0.6 23% 447

St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School, Lancaster VA 27 93% 2.9 93% 0.6 100% 4.6 89% 17

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Lancaster VA 27 48% -0.7 56% -0.3 44% -1.0 44% 383

St Wilfrid’s Cof E Primary School Lancaster VA 29 90% 1.4 93% -0.2 90% 1.4 83% 49

Scotforth St Paul’s CofE Primary and Nursery School Lancaster VA 30 97% 1.5 90% 0.2 93% 2.1 83% 46

Skerton St Luke’s CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 28 64% -2.7 61% -3.1 54% -5.5 50% 348

Slyne-with-Hest, St Luke’s, CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 35 69% -2.7 77% -1.2 74% -1.6 66% 211

Tatham Fells CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School Lancaster VC 7 71% -1.3 71% -0.7 43% -5.7 43% 392

Thurnham Glasson Christ Church, CofE Primary School Lancaster VA 3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Willow Lane Community Primary School Lancaster CY 22 68% -4.5 77% -1.7 73% -3.6 55% 317

Wray with Botton Endowed Primary School Lancaster VC 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Lytham

Ansdell Primary School Lytham St Annes CY 34 85% 0.7 85% -0.8 79% 1.0 76% 98

Clifton Primary School Lytham St Annes CY 31 81% 2.3 74% 0.0 94% 3.0 71% 140

Heyhouses Endowed CofE Primary School Lytham St Annes VA 77 90% 1.2 79% -1.4 78% 0.7 70% 150

Lytham CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Lytham St Annes VA 33 76% 0.9 73% 1.6 73% -2.2 61% 255

Lytham Hall Park Primary School Lytham St Annes CY 37 92% 3.1 92% 1.9 89% 2.8 86% 31

Lytham St Annes Mayfield Primary School Lytham St Annes CY 49 63% -3.8 78% -1.9 82% -2.1 59% 266

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School Lytham St Annes VA 30 90% 2.5 97% 0.9 97% 2.1 87% 28

St Annes on Sea St Thomas’ CofE Primary School Lytham St Annes VA 31 87% 0.4 100% 2.3 84% 0.7 81% 63

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Lytham St Annes VA 30 90% 2.1 93% 1.1 87% 1.0 83% 45

Morecambe

Great Wood Primary School Morecambe CY 43 81% 1.0 84% 1.1 79% -0.9 67% 188

Heysham St Peter’s CofE Primary School Morecambe VA 35 83% -1.6 77% -3.7 80% -2.9 74% 116

Lancaster Road Primary School Morecambe CY 54 65% -2.3 65% -1.6 61% -2.6 52% 332

Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Primary School Morecambe CY 31 68% 2.1 77% 2.4 81% 3.9 65% 215

Morecambe and Heysham Sandylands Primary School Morecambe CY 51 61% -2.1 73% -0.3 57% -2.9 49% 365

Morecambe and Heysham Torrisholme Community Primary School Morecambe CY 60 73% -0.1 83% -0.3 78% 0.8 60% 260

Morecambe and Heysham Westgate Primary School Morecambe CY 61 62% -2.1 74% 0.0 74% -1.2 54% 319

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School Morecambe CY 31 71% 0.8 71% 0.4 68% -1.0 58% 285

Mossgate Primary School Morecambe CY 29 66% 0.2 79% 2.1 76% 1.2 59% 274

Overton St Helen’s CofE Primary School Morecambe VA 23 91% 0.2 83% -4.7 96% 0.3 83% 52

Poulton-le-Sands CofE Primary School Morecambe VA 23 70% -2.0 65% -2.1 83% -3.4 52% 338

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Morecambe VA 29 76% 2.7 76% 0.7 83% 2.8 69% 172

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School Morecambe VA 23 78% 1.3 78% -0.1 83% 1.3 74% 118

Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School Morecambe CY 42 50% -4.9 74% -1.0 74% -3.1 43% 387

West End Primary School Morecambe CY 26 38% -3.4 35% -2.7 38% -2.8 15% 450

Ormskirk

Aughton Christ Church CofE Ormskirk VC 32 84% 1.6 88% 2.0 81% 0.9 81% 62

Aughton St Michael’s CofE Ormskirk VC 26 77% -0.6 85% -0.1 77% -0.5 65% 217

Aughton Town Green Primary School Ormskirk CY 49 65% -2.7 78% -0.9 69% -1.9 57% 291

Bickerstaffe Voluntary Controlled CofE School Ormskirk VC 12 67% -0.3 83% -0.4 83% -1.7 67% 203

Burscough Bridge Methodist School Ormskirk VC 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Burscough Bridge St John’s CofE Primary School Ormskirk VC 26 69% 0.1 85% 2.5 85% 1.1 62% 250

Burscough Lordsgate Township CofE Primary School Ormskirk VA 29 69% -2.6 72% -2.0 72% -2.4 55% 314

Burscough Village Primary School Ormskirk CY 24 75% -1.6 75% -2.1 75% -1.5 58% 289

Downholland-Haskayne Voluntary Aided CofE Primary School Ormskirk VA 3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Halsall St Cuthbert’s Church of England Primary School Ormskirk VA 17 100% 5.9 82% 0.7 100% 4.4 82% 59

Holmeswood Methodist School Ormskirk VC 7 86% -0.2 57% -1.8 71% -2.0 57% 300

Maharishi Free School Ormskirk F 18 83% 1.9 72% -2.2 83% 1.0 67% 200

Mawdesley St Peter’s CofE Primary School Ormskirk VA 16 81% 0.7 88% 2.2 81% 0.5 75% 109

Ormskirk Asmall Primary School Ormskirk CY 18 72% -2.3 94% 3.5 50% -3.8 50% 353

Ormskirk CofE Primary School Ormskirk VC 36 78% 0.9 81% 1.6 78% 0.3 72% 133

Ormskirk Lathom Park CofE Primary School Ormskirk VC 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Ormskirk St Anne’s Catholic Primary School Ormskirk VA 60 85% 0.1 90% 0.7 83% -0.2 75% 103

Ormskirk West End Primary School Ormskirk CY 13 100% 2.2 85% -0.5 85% 0.9 77% 94

Pinfold Primary School Ormskirk CY 9 33% -1.6 56% 1.8 56% 3.7 33% 434

Richard Durning’s Endowed Primary School Ormskirk VC 6 100% n/a 100% n/a 100% n/a 100% 5

Rufford CofE School Ormskirk VA 21 71% 1.4 81% 2.5 81% 3.0 62% 251

St John’s Catholic Primary School, Burscough Ormskirk VA 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Scarisbrick Ormskirk VA 11 82% -0.1 82% -2.2 73% -3.9 64% 232

St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, Mawdesley Ormskirk VA 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Scarisbrick St Mark’s CofE Primary School Ormskirk VC 6 50% -1.5 83% 3.9 83% 3.8 50% 361

Westhead Lathom St James’ CofE Primary School Ormskirk VC 12 100% 3.9 83% -0.5 92% 2.5 83% 55

Preston

Alston Lane Catholic Primary School, Longridge, Preston VA 27 81% -1.2 85% -0.9 93% 0.1 70% 155

Ashton Primary School Preston PR2 1TU CY 22 73% -0.2 82% 2.2 86% 1.7 64% 230

Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School Preston VA 60 90% 2.9 90% 2.0 92% 2.2 83% 42

Bamber Bridge St Aidan’s CofE Primary School Preston VC 21 52% -1.6 71% 3.0 43% -2.4 33% 428

Barnacre Road Primary School Preston FD 32 72% 0.4 75% -0.5 72% 0.1 56% 303

Barton St Lawrence CofE Primary School Preston VA 21 81% -5.0 81% -1.8 90% -1.8 71% 142

Bilsborrow John Cross Church of England Primary School Preston VA 9 67% -1.7 89% -0.1 78% -2.2 56% 310

Bleasdale CofE Primary School Preston VA 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School Preston VA 48 56% -4.7 77% -0.7 42% -5.8 33% 427

Brabins Endowed School Preston VC 15 87% 0.9 87% 0.8 93% 0.8 73% 130

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School Preston CY 29 90% 2.6 86% 1.3 93% 0.5 72% 136

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School and Nursery Preston CY 33 61% -5.5 73% -3.4 70% -4.9 52% 333

Brookfield Community Primary School Preston CY 21 57% -2.9 76% -0.4 62% -2.7 33% 429

Broughton-in-Amounderness CofE Primary School Preston VA 35 97% 4.0 91% 3.1 91% 4.1 86% 33

Bryning with Warton St Paul’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 20 50% -1.7 60% -0.8 30% -3.2 25% 444

Calder Vale St John CofE Primary School Preston VA 6 67% -3.0 50% -3.5 83% 0.9 33% 435

Catforth Primary School Preston CY 9 67% 2.2 100% 3.5 89% 3.1 67% 205

Clayton Brook Primary School Preston CY 26 54% -2.3 77% 2.6 50% -3.2 42% 396

Cop Lane CofE Primary School, Penwortham Preston VA 28 86% 1.0 89% 1.5 86% 0.0 79% 82

Cottam Primary School Preston CY 30 83% 2.9 90% 1.9 90% 3.6 80% 72

Coupe Green Primary School Preston CY 20 95% 1.7 80% -0.7 75% 1.1 70% 159

Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge Preston VA 26 85% -0.1 85% -0.5 85% 0.2 69% 173

Deepdale Community Primary School Preston CY 90 54% -4.8 80% -1.2 64% -3.4 49% 362

Eldon Primary School Preston CY 23 74% 2.6 83% 4.5 78% 1.8 61% 259

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 29 62% -2.3 69% -2.1 59% -1.1 55% 316

Fishwick Primary School Preston CY 14 29% -3.8 29% -2.8 57% -0.2 21% 448

Forton Primary School Preston CY 14 43% -7.3 50% -6.2 36% -9.0 29% 442

Freckleton CofE Primary School Preston VA 19 84% 0.3 63% -1.8 74% 0.7 53% 329

Freckleton Strike Lane Primary School Preston CY 26 73% -2.1 69% -7.2 69% -6.0 50% 349

Frenchwood Community Primary School Preston CY 58 53% -0.9 66% 1.3 71% -0.9 45% 377

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School Preston CY 45 76% -1.0 67% -2.3 64% -2.1 56% 301

Fulwood, St Peter’s CofE Primary School and Nursery Preston VA 28 93% 1.4 96% 0.8 96% 2.9 93% 8

Garstang Community Primary School Preston CY 35 71% -0.5 80% 0.1 77% -0.9 57% 293

Garstang St Thomas’ CofE Primary School Preston VA 26 85% 1.7 77% 0.3 88% 2.1 65% 219

Goosnargh Oliverson’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 22 73% 1.4 68% 0.5 82% 1.9 64% 231

Goosnargh Whitechapel Primary School Preston CY 10 80% -2.1 80% -1.8 70% -2.9 70% 162

Great Eccleston Copp CofE Primary School Preston VA 17 100% 1.4 94% 0.1 0% n/a 0% 452

Grimsargh St Michael’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 27 89% 2.6 96% 1.6 96% 3.0 89% 16

Harris Primary School Preston CY 29 72% 0.1 79% 2.2 79% -1.2 62% 248

Hesketh-with-Becconsall All Saints CofE School Preston VA 34 68% -1.0 88% 2.6 76% -1.2 68% 178

Higher Walton CofE Primary School Preston VC 15 73% -1.3 93% 2.3 80% -2.1 67% 202

Holme Slack Community Primary School Preston CY 25 80% 5.5 72% 3.9 84% 3.5 64% 228

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Ingol, Preston VA 18 44% -4.0 67% -2.9 39% -5.4 39% 415

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Warton Preston VA 12 83% -0.8 58% -6.5 75% -2.6 50% 356

Hoole St Michael CofE Primary School Preston VA 14 71% -3.6 86% -1.7 79% -2.0 71% 148

Howick Church Endowed Primary School Preston VC 15 87% 1.1 87% 2.2 93% 1.0 87% 30

Ingol Community Primary School Preston CY 10 60% -1.8 80% -0.6 90% 0.3 50% 358

Inskip St Peter’s CofE Voluntary Aided School Preston VA 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Kennington Primary School Preston CY 35 74% -1.1 69% -0.8 63% -3.0 49% 368

Kingsfold Primary School Preston CY 16 63% -1.1 69% -0.6 75% 0.7 50% 354

Kirkham and Wesham Primary School Preston CY 24 79% 0.2 75% -0.6 79% 0.8 63% 240

Kirkham St Michael’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 17 71% -1.3 76% 0.5 71% -0.4 59% 279

Kirkland and Catterall St Helen’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Preston VA 26 92% 1.2 88% 0.4 96% 3.6 85% 38

Lea Community Primary School Preston CY 28 61% -2.3 68% -1.3 75% -2.1 57% 297

Lea Neeld’s Endowed CofE Primary School Preston VA 21 43% -3.9 62% 0.8 52% -3.7 33% 430

Little Hoole Primary School Preston CY 21 81% 0.5 76% -2.7 86% 0.0 67% 199

Longridge CofE Primary School Preston VA 32 88% 3.2 81% 1.5 78% 0.6 69% 169

Longridge St Wilfrid’s Roman Catholic Primary School Preston VA 22 68% 0.6 77% 0.9 77% 0.0 59% 278

Longsands Community Primary School Preston CY 27 85% 3.9 89% 1.5 96% 4.5 85% 37

Longton Primary School Preston CY 29 90% 1.4 86% 0.4 86% 0.1 79% 78

Lostock Hall Community Primary School Preston CY 55 85% 5.2 87% 2.6 89% 2.9 75% 104

Medlar-with-Wesham CofE Primary School Preston VA 19 79% 2.2 84% 3.1 84% 3.1 79% 84

Moor Nook Community Primary School Preston CY 26 58% -1.4 73% 1.4 46% -3.8 42% 397

Nateby Primary School Preston CY 10 100% 5.1 100% 2.3 100% 2.1 100% 3

New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School Preston VA 31 77% 0.6 74% -1.5 90% 0.4 68% 179

Newton Bluecoat CofE Primary School Preston VA 17 65% -2.8 76% -0.1 88% 0.9 59% 280

Our Lady and St Edward’s Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 31 87% 4.2 87% 0.9 90% 3.9 87% 27

Our Lady and St Gerard’s RC Primary, Lostock Hall Preston VA 31 87% 0.5 77% -0.6 71% -1.2 65% 216

Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School Preston CY 26 58% -0.8 65% -1.6 65% -1.3 50% 351

Penwortham Middleforth CofE Primary School Preston VC 30 77% 2.5 67% -2.3 70% -1.2 53% 328

Penwortham Primary School Preston CY 27 81% 0.9 74% -1.5 89% 2.5 70% 157

Penwortham, St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School Preston VA 40 90% 2.1 85% 0.7 95% 3.3 80% 69

Pilling St John’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Preston VA 17 71% -1.4 71% -1.9 76% -1.5 65% 224

Pool House Community Primary School Preston CY 20 95% 0.1 85% -2.0 90% -0.8 75% 108

Preesall Fleetwood’s Charity CofE Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 20 85% 2.7 75% -0.2 95% 2.0 70% 160

Preston Grange Primary School Preston CY 14 50% -0.3 64% 2.8 71% 2.3 50% 355

Preston Greenlands Community Primary School Preston CY 24 75% -0.5 79% -1.2 88% 3.3 67% 198

Preston St Matthew’s CofEPrimary School Preston VA 65 37% -5.1 75% 0.6 55% -2.4 29% 439

Queen’s Drive Primary School Preston CY 61 87% 0.2 92% -0.1 93% 2.1 80% 68

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior School Preston VC 58 52% -3.3 71% 0.1 74% -0.2 50% 343

Ribby with Wrea Endowed CofE Primary School Preston VA 22 77% -0.4 82% 0.6 91% 1.4 73% 128

Ribchester St Wilfrid’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Preston VA 12 75% 0.4 75% -2.7 67% -2.3 67% 204

The Roebuck School Preston CY 46 48% -0.5 54% 0.0 65% -0.9 39% 411

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Preston VA 21 71% -0.5 90% 2.2 76% 0.3 62% 252

St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, Fulwood, Preston VA 45 80% 0.2 80% 0.4 76% -0.4 67% 186

St Augustine’s Catholic Primary SchoolPreston VA 45 53% 0.0 62% -0.8 71% 0.6 42% 395

St Bernard’s Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 25 80% 0.5 76% 0.7 88% 2.1 68% 181

St Clare’s Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 36 89% -0.9 94% 0.9 92% 0.0 86% 32

St Francis Catholic Primary School, Goosnargh Preston VA 10 90% 1.5 80% -1.4 90% -0.1 80% 74

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 30 83% 0.5 97% 1.7 93% 2.7 83% 44

St Ignatius’ Catholic Primary School Preston VA 26 35% -3.9 54% -1.8 65% 0.5 35% 424

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Brindle Preston VA 15 80% 0.0 87% 1.1 80% -1.2 73% 131

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Medlar-with-Wesham Preston VA 10 70% -2.5 80% -0.3 90% -2.0 70% 164

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School,Preston VA 36 47% -1.8 72% 0.6 72% -1.2 36% 421

St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 27 74% 1.2 74% 0.3 74% 1.3 56% 306

St Mary and Michael Catholic PrimarySchool Preston VA 22 86% 1.5 50% -5.2 68% -2.5 41% 404

St Mary and St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School, Barton Newsham Preston VA 21 71% -1.6 81% -1.9 76% -2.0 71% 144

St Mary Magdalen’s Catholic PrimarySchool Preston VA 28 82% 2.2 79% -0.3 86% 2.0 75% 106

St Mary’s and St Benedict’s Roman Catholic Primary School Preston VA 44 73% -0.8 73% -0.8 68% -1.1 55% 311

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Preston VA 14 71% -1.0 79% -1.2 43% -6.9 36% 422

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Claughton-on-Brock Preston VA 4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Great Eccleston Preston VA 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Chipping Preston VA 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

St Michael’s-on-Wyre CofE Primary School Preston VA 21 86% 2.7 90% 2.1 95% 3.6 81% 65

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Longton Preston VA 35 91% 1.2 80% -0.5 97% 3.7 77% 89

St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Walton-le-Dale Preston VA 29 90% 0.9 76% -2.1 76% -1.5 66% 213

St Stephen’s CofE School Preston VC 34 79% 1.7 76% 1.4 74% 0.9 59% 271

St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, Preston VA 18 72% -0.4 72% -0.5 56% -3.0 33% 431

St William’s Catholic Primary School, Pilling Preston VA 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Samlesbury CofE School Preston VA 10 70% 1.8 90% 3.4 90% 4.2 70% 165

Scorton CofE Primary School Preston VA 6 83% 3.0 83% 4.1 100% 2.1 83% 56

Sherwood Primary School Preston CY 60 90% 3.3 93% 2.3 95% 3.2 87% 26

Tarleton Community Primary School Preston CY 39 69% -2.0 79% 1.2 74% -1.9 59% 268

Tarleton Holy Trinity CofE Primary School Preston VA 26 100% 3.0 96% 4.0 96% 1.2 92% 10

Tarleton Mere Brow CofE Primary School Preston VA 12 58% -2.3 83% 7.0 67% -0.7 50% 357

Treales CofE Primary School Preston VA 9 56% 0.3 89% 5.0 67% -0.1 44% 385

Walton-le-Dale Community Primary School Preston CY 61 89% 3.0 82% 0.0 93% 2.8 74% 115

Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 39 87% 0.3 85% 0.4 90% 0.3 79% 75

Weeton Primary School Preston CY 23 70% 1.4 87% 5.2 74% 2.8 65% 221

Weeton St Michael’s CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Preston VA 7 71% -2.3 71% -2.0 43% -5.7 43% 393

Westwood Primary School Preston CY 30 77% -1.5 83% 0.4 73% -2.6 67% 196

Whitefield Primary School Preston CY 39 77% -0.6 74% -0.9 79% 0.3 59% 269

The Willows Catholic Primary School, Kirkham Preston VA 19 100% 3.4 89% -0.2 95% 3.5 84% 41

Winmarleigh CofE Primary School Preston VA 2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Woodplumpton St Anne’s CofE Primary School Preston VA 9 89% -0.3 100% 1.2 78% -0.8 78% 86

Poulton

Carleton Green Community Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 43 77% -0.9 81% 0.6 77% -1.6 67% 187

Carleton St Hilda’s CofE Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 30 83% -0.7 83% -0.3 77% -1.0 73% 123

Carter’s Charity Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Preesall Poulton-le-Fylde VC 29 66% -1.0 72% -0.2 69% -0.1 52% 335

Hambleton Primary Academy Poulton-le-Fylde ACC 34 94% 1.1 94% 0.8 97% 0.4 88% 20

Poulton-le-Fylde Carr Head Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 33 70% 0.9 85% 0.3 61% -1.9 55% 313

Poulton-le-Fylde St Chad’s CofE Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 34 85% 1.3 88% 0.5 88% 0.3 82% 57

Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 35 89% 2.5 100% 3.2 100% 4.3 89% 15

St John’s Catholic Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde Poulton-le-Fylde VA 30 73% -1.0 77% -1.2 87% 2.4 67% 195

Singleton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 14 100% 4.1 86% -0.1 100% 1.8 86% 35

Stalmine Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 15 67% 0.0 60% -1.7 60% -0.7 53% 331

Thornton-Cleveleys

Northfold Community Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 25 72% -0.3 68% 0.0 80% 0.2 68% 180

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Thornton Cleveleys 29 VA 76% 2.3 90% 4.1 90% 4.2 76% 100

Stanah Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 50 72% -2.8 76% -1.7 82% -1.4 62% 244

Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed Voluntary Controlled Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys VC 30 90% 0.8 83% 0.6 93% 3.4 83% 47

Thornton Cleveleys Manor Beach Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 26 69% -2.9 65% -2.5 81% -0.9 58% 288

Thornton Cleveleys Royles Brook Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 39 85% 1.7 82% 0.6 85% 1.2 77% 88

Thornton Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 16 44% -3.6 75% -2.1 69% -2.5 31% 438