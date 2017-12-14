PRIMARY SCHOOL PERFORMANCE TABLES: Lancashire schools celebrate success

As the first tranche of schools performance tables are released, Lancashire is boasting being among the best in the country.

Despite the controversy surround the annual primary Sats test, the data show that 34 schools across the county saw 100 per cent of their pupils reaching the expected standard in reading or writing or math’s.

Nationally, 61 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics. Attainment increased in 2017 across all test subjects.

The percentage of schools below the primary school floor standard nationally, fell by one percent from five per cent in 2016.

Winning the praise of the schools minister, Nick Gibb Minister for School Standards said:

“I’d like to congratulate schools, teachers and pupils in Lancashire for these results, which demonstrate they are rising to the challenge of the new more demanding primary school curriculum. 34 schools in Lancashire saw 100 per cent of their pupils achieve the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

“Thanks to the government’s reforms and the hard work of teachers, pupils are now leaving primary school better prepared for the rigours of secondary school.”

Lancashire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, County Councillor Susie Charles, said: “Educational performance in Lancashire continues to set a high standard in the region, and compares well with the national average.

“I’m really proud of these results. They are a testament to the high quality of the teaching in our schools and the commitment of pupils and their families to learning. And they show that the overall standard of education in Lancashire is up there with the best in the region.

“We certainly won’t rest on our laurels though and we’ll continue to make sure that we fulfil our aim of all our pupils being able to attend a school which is rated as good or outstanding. This is demonstrated by the county council’s cabinet approving the new Lancashire Ambition plan last week, committing to building further upon our achievements.”