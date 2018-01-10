Preston teacher on the run . . . for TV show

Two Lancashire ‘fugitives’ are set to be on the run for a Channel 4 TV show.

Preston primary school teacher Dan Murphy, along with his singing partner Joe Appleton, are appearing on the survival show Hunted.

The pair must evade capture by a team of former police and intelligence professionals for 25 days.

Dan is 34 and lives in Penwortham with wife Alexandra and children Ava, five, and Ed, two. He combines a part-time teaching role at Acorns Primary School, Preston with working as a milkman in St Annes alongside Joe.

He said: “Both of us love the show and it is a dream come true to be involved.

“It really was a once in a lifetime experience and to be able to do it alongside my best mate made it even more memorable.

“Joe and I have known each other for years and we are like Yin and Yang, with personalities complementing each other so I think we worked really well as a team on the show.

Joe added that he applied at the end of the previous series ‘as a bit of a joke’.

He said: “It was a great experience but really tough.”

Hunted, which is now in its third series, features three duos, who must try to evade capture for 25 days.

The ones who remain at large for the full 25 days receive a £100,000 prize.

Hunted’s second episode is on tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm. The series runs for six episodes.