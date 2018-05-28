Preston North End stars head back to the classroom

Pupils at a Preston primary school were treated to a PE lesson with a difference when Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd turned up to lead a kickabout.

The Lilywhites keeper rocked up to Kennington Primary School as part of North End’s Premier League Primary Stars Programme, introducing them to a goalkeeping training session as well as a Q&A with the 27-year-old shot stopper.

The PE session with Rudd.

“I do really enjoy it, I like to do a bit of coaching and a bit of teaching and it’s important that you give back to the community when you can,” said Rudd.

“If you can get kids inspired to become footballers or get them into sport than that’s important.”

Delivered by the PNE Community and Education Trust, the club go into primary schools across Preston, and is looking to reach out to even more primary schools ahead of the start of the new academic year in September.

Declan added: “If the football club can go out there and inspire kids to be active, even if it’s just for half an hour, running around and having fun then it’s a good thing.

Rudd said: "I think I may have enjoyed it more than them!"

"A lot of kids nowadays want to just sit at home and play on a computer so if you can get them outside playing activities then it’s important.

“I think I may have enjoyed it more than them!

“But no, it was good, we saw some smiles on their faces and they all seem to be having fun and it wasn’t a bad session to be fair so I might use that one again!”

Irish star

PNE’s Irish star Sean Maguire spoke to students about the mental and physical strains of spending time on the sidelines.

Maguire, who himself endured a fairly lengthy spell out injured, was talking as part of the students’ Sports Injuries module towards a BTEC Level Three in Sport and Exercise.