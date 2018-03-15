Pledge to get more readers

Reading is top of the timetable as a major campaign launches across Lancashire to get more youngsters poring over words.
The We Are Reading in Lancashire schools campaign is a year-long initiative by Lancashire County Council, and supported by the Lancashire Post, which aims to get more children reading and driving up standards.
Schools are being asked to sign up to becoming a reading school and pledge to work with other schools, libraries and other partners to promote reading as a life-long skill.
Pupils, teachers and headteachers from schools across the county and representatives of Lancashire’s library service attended a special launch in Preston where among the guest speakers were author and former headteacher, Martin Griffin, writer of the best-selling ‘Lifers’ will an author and former teacher Jon Mayhew, creator of The Monster Odyssey series.
County Councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools said: “Reading is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but also plays a huge role in broadening our horizons and sharpening our imaginations, especially as children.”
She added: “Anything we can do to inspire children to read should be encouraged.”
Gillian Parkinson, editor of Lancashire Post and @leponline, added: “Reading is a skill for life, and we are delighted to support a campaign which can not only benefit but inspire future generations.”
Throughout the year, schools will be encouraged to share all their reading activities through a half-termly newsletter and also on a Facebook page.
Stories and photographs will also be featured in the Lancashire Post and @leponline and Schools can sign up to the campaign by emailing wearereading@lancashire.gov.uk