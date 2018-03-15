Pledge to get more readers

Reading is top of the timetable as a major campaign launches across Lancashire to get more youngsters poring over words.

The We Are Reading in Lancashire schools campaign is a year-long initiative by Lancashire County Council, and supported by the Lancashire Post, which aims to get more children reading and driving up standards.

2 authors who opened the We are reading event''Martin Griffin & Jon Mayhew

Schools are being asked to sign up to becoming a reading school and pledge to work with other schools, libraries and other partners to promote reading as a life-long skill.

Pupils, teachers and headteachers from schools across the county and representatives of Lancashire’s library service attended a special launch in Preston where among the guest speakers were author and former headteacher, Martin Griffin, writer of the best-selling ‘Lifers’ will an author and former teacher Jon Mayhew, creator of The Monster Odyssey series.

County Councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools said: “Reading is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but also plays a huge role in broadening our horizons and sharpening our imaginations, especially as children.”

She added: “Anything we can do to inspire children to read should be encouraged.”

Gillian Parkinson, editor of Lancashire Post and @leponline, added: “Reading is a skill for life, and we are delighted to support a campaign which can not only benefit but inspire future generations.”

Throughout the year, schools will be encouraged to share all their reading activities through a half-termly newsletter and also on a Facebook page.

Stories and photographs will also be featured in the Lancashire Post and @leponline and Schools can sign up to the campaign by emailing wearereading@lancashire.gov.uk