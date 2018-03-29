Playtime fun boosts charity fund

Tearing around the playground was definitely on the timetable for youngsters pupils from St Francis Catholic Primary in Goosnargh put their best feet forward to help keep fit and boost charity at the same time.

The school held a collective run as part of a week of Sports Relief activities, which even saw a bouncy castle set up in the school grounds

The run involved everyone from the nursery class up to year sixes and between them they notched up more than 100 miles.

Lisa Riley from the school said: “The children commented on how much they have enjoyed the different activities and we raised more than £200 overall with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.”