Performing in friendship

Friendship was top of the agenda when hundreds of youngsters from schools across the whole of South Ribble joined forces for a special celebration.

Each year pupils from the primary and secondary schools in the WRIST – West Ribble Inservice Training consortium, work together to put on a showcase of talent at Preston’s Guild Hall.

Primary schools from across the South Ribble area held a friendship song and dance show at Preston Guild Hall.'Over a thousand pupils join together on stage for the finale. PIC BY ROB LOCK'28-2-2018

Youngsters from each of the schools, which covers an area from Much Hoole down to Walton-le-Dale and Bamber Bridge.

The cluster is made up of 22 schools who work together to ensure great outcomes for all the children involved.

They do this by planning their schools priorities together at a conference in April.

The professional development for all the staff in schools is then mapped out for the year ahead.

The cluster also has an annual school council conference.

The friendship celebration is the icing on the cake of the schools’ work together and ensures that all of the children at each of the schools can, at some point in their school career, have an opportunity to perform on a big stage.

Each school has a turn to perform and to make a little speech about that their school is really proud to have done in the last year.

All schools learn the finale song, which this year was Africa by Toto.

This year, it was all put together by Pamela Atkinson, who is a teacher at both St Mary Magdalen’s and St Teresa’s in Penwortham.

Compere for the evening was James Maloney, acting headteacher at All Saints New Longton.

The whole event was successfully organised by Liz Darnell, headteacher at Leyland St Anne’s Catholic Primary.

Primary schools from across the South Ribble area held a friendship song and dance show at Preston Guild Hall.'Middleford rehearse their number. PIC BY ROB LOCK'28-2-2018

